28th place! Ungerank misses air rifle final

The Austrian Olympic debutant had a bad start: two of her first four shots were nines. After recovering, she was ranked in the upper midfield for the longest time of the 60-shot competition, but showed nerves again in the last series and fell back. "The end wasn't so good, I could have improved a bit more, but I'm very happy with the overall result," said Ungerank afterwards. "There were so many good shots, good series. All in all, it was okay."