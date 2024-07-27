Reitshammer swims to 15th place in the 100 m breaststroke

Auböck only finished 24th and his participation in the 200 m crawl on Sunday seems to be open, as he had a slightly higher temperature on Saturday evening and decided not to go into the hall. Reitshammer, however, will compete in the preliminary heat of the 100 m backstroke on Sunday, primarily as a relay test for next weekend. He does not expect to advance to the semifinals, as he originally did in the 100 m breaststroke: "So I have mixed feelings. The semi-final was great, but of course I was hoping for a better time now. So I'm not entirely satisfied."