Hofer: “Massive change in the political culture”

Taking into account the fluctuation margin of plus/minus 3.1 percent in the poll, anything is possible for the ÖVP in the election campaign - from first to third place. "The ÖVP still has a long way to go to catch up with the FPÖ. But the more the chancellor duel comes down to Kickl versus Nehammer, the more the ÖVP can hope for strategically-minded voters who want to prevent Kickl," says Hofer.