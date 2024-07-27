But the clever influencer also has to put up with a lot of shitstorms. In one of her videos, she explains it like this: "Of course it's polarizing when you've had a hard day, sat in the office for eight hours, driving home in the rain. And then you see someone on the internet in bright sunshine, baking a cake and saying this is what my everyday life looks like." Malischka is simply following a trend that is currently very popular in the USA. There, the traditional role model is defended as God-given on mostly highly religious accounts.