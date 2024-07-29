Automatically saved design

However, if a bite does occur, for example because a person has accidentally stepped on a snake, this is not life-threatening for an otherwise healthy person. "People who have been bitten compare the pain to that of a wasp sting. However, a doctor should be consulted to be on the safe side, as dizziness can occur under certain circumstances. Often, however, the snake does not use its venom in its defense and tries to get out of the situation with a warning bite."