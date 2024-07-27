Pole acrobatics to the beat of the time clock

It is a poetic treatise on risk that the French ensemble delivers at the opening of La Strada - scene by scene, they work through the orders of the mysterious time clock. The goal is always the same: To push the art of pole acrobatics to the limit and collapse the structures created for it on stage. But the collapse in "Mikado" is not a failure - it is the necessary step to start all over again, to take new risks and to fail in a different way.