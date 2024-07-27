FPÖ on Mühlau-Arzl:
“Citizens don’t deserve such conditions”
An Innsbruck resident who lives in the Mühlau-Arzl industrial estate complained about "drug squirts, homeless people, organized beggar groups" and much more. The report in the "Tiroler Krone" has now called the FPÖ into action. They see an "urgent need for action".
"How are you supposed to raise a child here?" asked the concerned resident. She spoke not only of syringes lying around and homeless people, but also of "armed violent criminals hanging around". As reported, a police spokesperson also confirmed that there were repeated incidents, especially on Schusterbergweg around the emergency shelter.
It is unacceptable that Innsbruck residents no longer feel comfortable in their homes and hardly dare to go outside.
Fabian Walch
"Anzengruber looks on with a shrug"
Following the report, the Innsbruck FPÖ spoke out. "The conditions in the Innsbruck district of Mühlau-Arzl have become intolerable. Mayor Anzengruber and his city government are shrugging their shoulders as they watch," criticizes local councillor Fabian Walch. And he continues: "It is unacceptable that Innsbruck residents no longer feel comfortable in their homes and hardly dare to go outside. Such conditions cannot and must not be accepted."
"Citizens and businesses have not earned this"
Der Blaue sees an "urgent need for action". You can't first put up a refugee home and later an emergency shelter and then "leave the population to deal with it on their own by referring to the police". Walch calls on Mayor Johannes Anzengruber to take action. "The local citizens and the businesses there do not deserve such conditions," concluded the FPÖ local councillor.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
