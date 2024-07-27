“Citizens don’t deserve such conditions”

"Anzengruber looks on with a shrug"

Following the report, the Innsbruck FPÖ spoke out. "The conditions in the Innsbruck district of Mühlau-Arzl have become intolerable. Mayor Anzengruber and his city government are shrugging their shoulders as they watch," criticizes local councillor Fabian Walch. And he continues: "It is unacceptable that Innsbruck residents no longer feel comfortable in their homes and hardly dare to go outside. Such conditions cannot and must not be accepted."