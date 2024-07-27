Vorteilswelt
"Got too spooky"

Neureuther’s Olympic torch is taken away from him

Nachrichten
27.07.2024 06:23

A curious scene occurred before the opening ceremony of the Olympic Games in Paris: Germany's former ski star Felix Neureuther suddenly had the Olympic torch in his hand. However, it was taken away from the 40-year-old shortly afterwards.

comment0 Kommentare

"I really don't know what to say right now, but I've just been allowed to carry the original Olympic torch from the opening ceremony," said Neureuther, who is working as an expert for ARD in Paris, on TV. "It got a bit too spooky for the steward and he took it away from me again. But hey: the feeling is incredible!"

How did it come about? Neureuther was at the Louvre for the filming of a TV report. The rehearsal for the opening ceremony was taking place there at the same time.

Neureuther describes "crazy scenario"
 It was "such a crazy scenario", Neureuther said in the studio. "It was crazy anyway that we even got in there. It was three days ago, when the security checks weren't so tight. Then I saw a young lady there with a torch in her hand and a security guard next to her. Then I asked the woman if it was the torch from the opening ceremony. When she said yes, I asked if I could hold the torch." An unforgettable experience ...

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

krone Sport
krone Sport
