“Every match, no matter how boring, has a story”

"These are the moments we can score points with"

According to Nehiba, commentating always means improvising at the same time. "If a match is interrupted due to bad weather - and that can happen several times per match - we always need a replacement program. Of course, this challenges us, but these are also the moments where we can score points - because we can show how flexible we really are and, for example, bring good guests who are on site into the program as interview partners," says the head of sport.