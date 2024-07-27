Dog crate case: Two social workers facing charges?

"The mother said that her son was sleeping in her bed," the officer recalls as a witness. According to the man, the child's thin build was "not a cause for concern". Despite the alarming conditions, the authorities saw no reason to release the boy from his mother's care. He saw "no imminent danger" and acted in accordance with official regulations, the social worker asserted in court.

The fact is: a few days after his last inspection, on November 22, 2022, Gerhard's life was in acute danger.