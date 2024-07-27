Vorteilswelt
Planned from 2025

Czech Republic wants to move away from Russian crude oil with TAL!

Nachrichten
27.07.2024 16:00

A delegation from the Czech Republic recently visited the Transalpine Oil Pipeline in Matrei in the Gruben district. The company is looking forward to a major contract. The Czechs want to get away from Russian oil.

Transalpine Ölleitung Österreich GmbH - TAL for short - has been awarded a major new project. The company, which has its Austrian headquarters in Matrei in East Tyrol, recently welcomed a delegation from the Czech government and TAL shareholder MERO ČR to its pumping station in the district of Gruben. The reason for the visit: the aim is to become independent of Russian crude oil from 2025.

The project is of immense importance for our energy security. It will end our dependence on Russian crude oil.

Jan Udržal, Sekretär des Sonderbeauftragten für Energiesicherheit im Außenministerium der Tschechischen Republik

An additional four million tons of oil from Trieste
TAL already covers almost half of the demand for crude oil in the Czech Republic. From 2025, an additional four million tons of oil per year are to be pumped from the port of Trieste under the project name TAL-Plus. "The project is of immense importance for our energy security. It will end our dependence on Russian crude oil," said Jan Udržal, Secretary of the Special Representative for Energy Security at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Czech Republic.

We are carrying out the expansion of the pipeline capacity with the utmost attention to safety and operational efficiency.

Alessio Lilli, Chef der TAL-Gruppe

Changes to the control system
To achieve this, pumps and motors will be replaced and changes made to the control system in Italy, Austria, Germany and the Czech Republic between July and December 2024. "We are expanding the pipeline capacity with the utmost attention to safety and operational efficiency," assures Alessio Lilli, CEO of the TAL Group.

Martin Oberbichler
Martin Oberbichler
