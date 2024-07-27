Czech Republic wants to move away from Russian crude oil with TAL!

An additional four million tons of oil from Trieste

TAL already covers almost half of the demand for crude oil in the Czech Republic. From 2025, an additional four million tons of oil per year are to be pumped from the port of Trieste under the project name TAL-Plus. "The project is of immense importance for our energy security. It will end our dependence on Russian crude oil," said Jan Udržal, Secretary of the Special Representative for Energy Security at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Czech Republic.