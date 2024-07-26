"Crazy" Strasser
Sleeping in a garden center – and a dog bite!
Once across Europe - by bike, and completely unaided! Ultra cycling star Christoph Strasser is taking on the challenge known as the "Transcontinental Race" for the third time, chasing his third victory. On the route from Roubaix (Fra) through Germany, Austria, across the Balkans to the finish in Istanbul, Turkey, the biggest challenges lie off the course.
"The route that everyone chooses is a well-kept secret. One problem will certainly be the border crossings in the Balkans. There will certainly be surprises there. The question is also how I'm going to get to Turkey - either via Greece or Bulgaria," said the Kraubather, who has already won the Race Across America six times, before the start. There is little sleeping during the TCR - and when there is, it is probably next to the road in a sleeping bag. At times, the route goes through areas where it is 45 degrees in the shade - and sometimes over roads and paths that are very dangerous to ride on.
The problems for the 41-year-old are currently piling up: The weather (rain) was going crazy. In addition, Strasser's navigation device and cell phone gave up the ghost. Without orientation, the extreme cyclist spent a night on the floor of a garden center.
In the meantime, the positively "crazy" cyclist has completed over 2,300 of the 4,000 km long route, currently crossing Bosnia, Strasser is in fourth place (the Swiss Robin Gemperle is leading the field). After tire problems, the negative "climax" came: "I passed an old farm where I was greeted by a pack of dogs. A little 'Wadlbeisser' ran alongside me and suddenly bit me on the ankle!" After the shock, Strasser even allowed himself a few hours' sleep in a hotel after cleaning the wound with alcohol.
