Sleeping in a garden center – and a dog bite!

"The route that everyone chooses is a well-kept secret. One problem will certainly be the border crossings in the Balkans. There will certainly be surprises there. The question is also how I'm going to get to Turkey - either via Greece or Bulgaria," said the Kraubather, who has already won the Race Across America six times, before the start. There is little sleeping during the TCR - and when there is, it is probably next to the road in a sleeping bag. At times, the route goes through areas where it is 45 degrees in the shade - and sometimes over roads and paths that are very dangerous to ride on.