Benefit now!
Save with tax-free PV systems and storage systems
PV systems including storage and monitoring are VAT-free until the end of 2025. This saving makes investing in a PV system even cheaper now. An ideal time to reduce your own electricity costs cost-effectively and sustainably.
The Austrian government is making the energy transition attractive: VAT will no longer apply to photovoltaic systems up to 35 kilowatts peak by the end of 2025. This means that citizens can now benefit twice over - including reducing costs and protecting the environment!
This means that invoices for such systems will be issued without the usual 20 percent VAT. This effectively saves customers 16.6 percent of the costs.
Photovoltaic systems cheaper than ever
With many years of experience, Krone Sonne offers high-quality PV systems and comprehensive services from consultation to installation. Thanks to the tax exemption, buyers benefit to the maximum and can reduce their energy costs in the long term. Whether a balcony power plant or a complete PV solution including electricity storage and energy monitoring: at Krone Sonne, customers receive first-class products and excellent service from the market leader in Austria.
Complete solutions for the energy transition
The combination of an electric car and your own PV system makes both economic and ecological sense. The best thing about it: solar power for the household is available at practically no additional cost - so you save electricity compared to the standard commercial price. Electricity that private operators of a PV system feed into the grid is remunerated at just eight cents per kilowatt hour.
Thanks to the VAT exemption, you currently benefit to the maximum and also sustainably reduce your energy costs. The sun will do the rest.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
