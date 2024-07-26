Vorteilswelt
In Saalfelden

Mountain rescuers bring German (25) down to the valley on a rope

Nachrichten
26.07.2024 12:30

On Thursday, the Saalfelden-Maria Alm mountain rescue team had to come to the aid of a German hiker using a rope on his descent from the Peter-Wiechenthaler-Hütte. The man had underestimated the terrain and ended up having panic attacks.

comment0 Kommentare

A German (25) suffered panic attacks on Thursday on the narrow, steep path during the hike from the Peter-Wiechenthaler-Hütte in the direction of the Steinalm. He was traveling with three people between the ages of 25 and 30.

"They underestimated the terrain. The 25-year-old was unable to continue halfway up," explains Bernd Tritscher, district manager of Pinzgau Mountain Rescue. "The four of them did the right thing. They didn't try to continue by hook or by crook, but called the mountain rescue service via the emergency number."

The group had underestimated the route - it requires surefootedness. (Bild: Bergrettung Saalfelden)
The group had underestimated the route - it requires surefootedness.
(Bild: Bergrettung Saalfelden)

"Serious consequences of a fall"
Three mountain rescuers from the Saalfelden-Maria Alm branch climbed up to the hiking group, looked after the four Germans and secured the 25-year-old up to the Steinalm. 

The route from the Peter-Wiechenthaler-Hütte to the Steinalm is marked as a "black" mountain trail. Mountain trails in the black category are narrow, steep and lead through terrain where there is a risk of falling. "A fall can have serious consequences," Tritscher points out.

Passages interspersed with rocks or secured with wire ropes may require the use of strong hands. Sure-footedness and a head for heights are essential.

