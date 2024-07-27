Olympics in the ticker
LIVE from 14:30: Will Kiesenhofer win gold again?
Olympic champion Anna Kiesenhofer and World Championship bronze medalist Christina Schweinberger are going for top places in the individual cycling time trial today. Perhaps one of the first decisions of the Paris Games will even result in precious metal. The race starts at 14:30, we will be reporting live (see ticker below).
Here is the live ticker:
Kiesenhofer already knows the glitz and glamor of the Summer Games from Tokyo, where she sensationally won the road race in 2021. With rain in the forecast, the tire issue still needs to be resolved.
"It would be a dream"
This time, the Lower Austrian Kiesenhofer wants to strike in the time trial, in which she has also succeeded several times internationally. However, she has yet to win a precious metal at a major event in the battle against the clock. "It would be a dream come true if I could finish on the podium. In any case, the conditions are very good," said Kiesenhofer and reported a "picture book" preparation with altitude training and no health problems.
The largely flat course with 150 meters of elevation gain from the Esplanade des Invalides over 32.4 km to the finish at the Pont Alexandre III appeals to her with a few exceptions. "All in all, it suits me well. It's a bit technical, a few fewer bends would be good and I could do without the cobblestones (note: 300 m)." The race will be a challenge because you also have to pay attention to the surface. The set-up is set, but the weather forecast still needs to be studied carefully, as it could get wet. "I love the heat. 35 degrees and dry would suit me better."
"I don't know if that suits me"
Kiesenhofer can't quite get used to the hustle and bustle of the Paris Games. "I don't know if that suits me, Tokyo was more relaxed. Eating out in the Olympic village is a challenge." For an introverted person, Corona hasn't been so bad. She sometimes performs better in smaller races because the attention and the hustle and bustle take up a lot of her energy. "I try not to get distracted. It's a conscious decision to manage my energy so that it benefits my performance." On the ambience, she said: "Riding in the heart of Paris is a privilege."
Like the Swiss by choice, Schweinberger has also completed altitude training. First in Kühtai, then in the French Alps. "It usually works very well for me," said the classics specialist from Tyrol. She is thrilled with the course in Paris and, like many others, pulled out her cell phone to film Wednesday's training on the Pont Alexandre III. "It's madness. I think it's once in a lifetime that you can do this."
It's a pusher course, fortunately it's never steeply uphill, which suits her. "Most of the bends are in position and can be taken on the move. Sometimes you have to be careful with the road surface, there are potholes," she said, describing her impressions. "There's something for everyone, it's a fair and fast and beautiful course." She will concentrate, but will also say "don't forget to enjoy". You can combine that well.
"Takes a bit of pressure off"
Like Kiesenhofer, she will also be competing in the road race. Schweinberger lost out to Kiesenhofer by a wafer-thin margin at the national time trial championships. Last year, however, she not only rode to bronze at the World Championships, but also at the European Championships. And she finished fifth in the world championship road race. "It worked well last year with the double focus. It takes a bit of pressure off the individual day," said Schweinberger. The goal for Saturday is high: "Top ten is a good goal for both of us and realistic. We would be disappointed if we didn't finish in the top ten. The top five would be mega. The Olympics have their own rules, so maybe I'll fall on the lucky side."
The top favorite is Chloe Dygert (USA). Alongside the world champion, Ellen van Dijk will be a force to be reckoned with despite having recovered from a broken ankle. Her Dutch compatriot Demi Vollering, Grace Brown (AUS) and Lotte Kopecky (BEL) are also among the medal contenders.
