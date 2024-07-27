LIVE from 14:30: Will Kiesenhofer win gold again?

"Takes a bit of pressure off"

Like Kiesenhofer, she will also be competing in the road race. Schweinberger lost out to Kiesenhofer by a wafer-thin margin at the national time trial championships. Last year, however, she not only rode to bronze at the World Championships, but also at the European Championships. And she finished fifth in the world championship road race. "It worked well last year with the double focus. It takes a bit of pressure off the individual day," said Schweinberger. The goal for Saturday is high: "Top ten is a good goal for both of us and realistic. We would be disappointed if we didn't finish in the top ten. The top five would be mega. The Olympics have their own rules, so maybe I'll fall on the lucky side."