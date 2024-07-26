Two dogs also died in the heat in Wels

Following an anonymous call to the Vöcklabruck district authority - the owner of the dead German shepherds is expected to be fined soon - the public prosecutor's office must now also take action in the case. The lawyer for the Innviertel animal welfare organization Pfotenhilfe has filed charges of cruelty to animals (§ 222 of the Criminal Code). But that's not all: because the carcasses of the pedigree animals that died in a dog trailer were disposed of immediately, there is also a suspicion of suppression of evidence.