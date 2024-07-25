Giant hogweed: nightmare plant is spreading

It is mainly the sap of the poisonous plant that causes injuries. In combination with sunlight, the Goliath can cause severe burns to all kinds of skin areas once it has "taken hold". For particularly sensitive people, simple contact with the leaves of the Caucasian goliath is enough. According to TCM physician Dr. Helmut Faulenbach from St. Pölten, patients then complained of nausea, fever, sweating and circulatory shocks. Some of those attacked struggled for weeks with oozing wounds.