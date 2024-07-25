Vorteilswelt
"A big deal"

Basketball player Curry supports Harris ahead of US election

Nachrichten
25.07.2024 18:12

Stephen Curry is also thinking about the upcoming US election ahead of the Olympic opener. "We're here representing our country and the next few months are going to be very monumental for the direction we're going in," said the basketball superstar, adding with regard to possible presidential candidate Kamala Harris: "Vice President Harris is prepared to bring her energy to this campaign and hopefully - if she's there - win the election."

comment0 Kommentare

Democrat Harris is an ardent fan of Curry's NBA club, the Golden State Warriors. After withdrawing from the current election campaign, US President Joe Biden campaigned for his deputy as a replacement candidate for the upcoming election. However, this move has yet to be made official.

"She's a big supporter of ours, so I want to return that energy to her," Curry said in Paris on Thursday. "For her, it's about having positive energy and optimism because she knows how divided our country is right now."

"Certainly a very interesting time for our country!"
The Nov. 5 election is "a big deal, to say the least," as Curry put it. "It's certainly a very interesting time for our country."

The 36-year-old is an outspoken critic of Republican candidate Donald Trump. After the 2017 NBA title, he did not accept the then US President's invitation to the White House. Curry now hopes that the US team's success at the Olympics will "do our part to further unite our country, because sport brings many people together".

