Steffl terrorist: no asylum, but still in the country

The decision of the Federal Office for Immigration and Asylum (BFA) has now been published on 80 pages. They are certain that the man belongs to a terrorist group, albeit the ISPK (Islamic State Province of Khorasan): "It is certain that you and the other suspects have attempted to carry out one or more attacks in Vienna and that you and your companions have already spied on St. Stephen's Cathedral and the Prater," the BFA rejection reads.