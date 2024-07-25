Man still in the country
Steffl terrorist: no asylum, but still in the country
The application for international protection of the 29-year-old Tajik, who is said to have planned attacks on Stephansplatz and in the Prater with his wife and like-minded people, was rejected. However, the suspected IS man has still not exhausted the possibilities of the rule of law.
The rule of law as an obstacle to the deportation of criminals. The Tajik who is said to have planned a terrorist attack in the Steffl with his wife and other suspects on New Year's Eve is still here. Although he was transferred from pre-trial detention to detention pending deportation two months ago.
I would like to say that I cannot return. I am a member of the political "Group 24". The government in Tajikistan believes that we are a terrorist group.
"I cannot return"
As the "Krone" reported, the suspected Islamist fought the deportation order by applying for asylum: "I would like to say that I cannot return. I am a member of the political 'Group 24'. The government in Tajikistan believes that we are a terrorist group," he explained.
The decision of the Federal Office for Immigration and Asylum (BFA) has now been published on 80 pages. They are certain that the man belongs to a terrorist group, albeit the ISPK (Islamic State Province of Khorasan): "It is certain that you and the other suspects have attempted to carry out one or more attacks in Vienna and that you and your companions have already spied on St. Stephen's Cathedral and the Prater," the BFA rejection reads.
The rejection was to be expected. But we are lodging an appeal and will present new evidence that he is being persecuted in his home country.
Lawyer will lodge an appeal
Does this mean Austria is rid of the 29-year-old? Not at all. His lawyer Andreas Schweitzer announced: "The rejection was to be expected. But we are lodging an appeal and will present new evidence that he is being persecuted in his home country."
The lawyer has four weeks to do this, after which a decision will be made in an oral hearing. Again, a lot of time will pass.
Schweitzer criticizes the prejudgement of his client: "The investigation by the public prosecutor's office in Vienna is still ongoing. Deportation would be a state order to prevent a possible trial."
Incidentally, the Tajik's accomplice from Germany has long since been deported. The 29-year-old's wife also had to return to Turkey. A fourth suspect committed suicide in the cell.
