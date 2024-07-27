Olympics: How will Argentina react to the scandal?

The match at the start of the Olympic soccer tournament in France had ended in chaos. Argentina had scored the supposed 2:2 equalizer in the 16th minute of stoppage time. The game could not continue because Moroccan fans stormed the pitch in outrage at the long stoppage time. For a long time, it was unclear whether the game had been stopped or just interrupted. In addition, the 2:2 goal was still being reviewed by the video assistant referee for a possible offside position.