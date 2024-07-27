3 p.m. in the live ticker
Olympics: How will Argentina react to the scandal?
The Olympic soccer tournament continues! After a scandalous start with a 2:1 defeat against Morocco, Iraq awaits Argentina today (3pm). At the same time, Spain are also in action against the Dominican Republic. We will be reporting live - see ticker below.
Here is the live ticker:
After the turbulent Olympic opener with the disallowed equalizer after a long wait, the Argentinian soccer team has voiced harsh criticism. "What happened on the pitch was a scandal," said coach Javier Mascherano after the 2-1 defeat against Morocco. "They spent an hour and a half reviewing one move." Argentina superstar Lionel Messi also posted an emoji on Instagram with his eyes wide open and wrote: "Unusual".
The match at the start of the Olympic soccer tournament in France had ended in chaos. Argentina had scored the supposed 2:2 equalizer in the 16th minute of stoppage time. The game could not continue because Moroccan fans stormed the pitch in outrage at the long stoppage time. For a long time, it was unclear whether the game had been stopped or just interrupted. In addition, the 2:2 goal was still being reviewed by the video assistant referee for a possible offside position.
After almost two hours, the teams returned to the pitch. Referee Glenn Nyberg reversed the 2:2 after viewing the video footage and allowed the remaining three minutes to be played.
