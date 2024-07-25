Cheap fashion from Shein contaminated with chemicals

According to "Ökotest", eight items of clothing had residues of toxic chemicals above the limit values. The laboratory test for a dress for small children, for example, revealed toxic antimony. "In a brightly colored teenage suit, the laboratory detected dimethylformamide, which is classified in the EU as probably damaging to fertility," the testers explained. According to "Ökotest", sandals were particularly contaminated, containing lead and cadmium, for example.