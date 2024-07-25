Water law
Austrian-German dispute over flooding
German residents submit an application to the district authority of Bregenz (Vorarlberg) to excavate the Leiblach - due to the damage caused by the floods in May.
It is a legal dispute that has been going on for years, but now there is another chapter to it. The trigger for the new developments is the flood that formed in the Leiblach (border river between Germany and Vorarlberg) at the end of May. At that time, several properties were flooded, including on German territory. Some German residents are at least partly responsible for the flood protection measures that the Vorarlberg authorities have initiated in recent years.
According to lawyer Ludwig Weh, who is representing the aggrieved residents, these are said to be conversions on the Hörbranz side that were carried out without consultation with those responsible on the other side of the Leiblach. As a result, Weh explained in a press release, even more water had reached the Sigmarszell side, which had exacerbated the flood situation there.
Leiblach is to be dredged
Back in 2015, the three German residents tried to take legal action against the Vorarlberg authorities' construction measures on the Leiblach - but were unsuccessful. Even back then, they feared that the alterations would cause the bed of the Leiblach to rise by several meters and thus promote flooding. The Bregenz district authority is now demanding that the bed of the stream be excavated and that the alterations be reversed.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.