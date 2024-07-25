Trial in Eisenstadt
Forced to sign will with firearm
Her partner abused a woman (56) in northern Burgenland for years and wanted to be her sole heir in the event of her death. She fled the house and reported the case to the police on the advice of an acquaintance.
For years, a 65-year-old man allegedly beat, pushed, threatened and humiliated his partner with mind games in northern Burgenland. The 56-year-old always justified the bruises with her own clumsiness - she had just fallen again.
"I know where they all live!"
When she carefully tried to tell her partner that she would contact the family and tell them everything, he is said to have said: "Have the courage! I know where they all live!"
The woman only dared to do so after he allegedly held a gun to her head and forced her to sign a will he had drawn up in which he was named as her sole heir after her death. She did so, but went into hiding with an acquaintance and was persuaded to report the case to the police.
Defendant denies everything
At the trial in Eisenstadt, the judge did not consider his smug, permanent smile in the dock to be a mitigating factor and sentenced the 65-year-old to 15 months conditionally for continued violence. And he has to pay the ex 5000 euros. After consultation with his lawyer Ina-Christin Stiglitz, a full appeal was lodged.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
