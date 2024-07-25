Vorteilswelt
Abo-Service
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Bulls players take part

Surprise at ice hockey camp for out-of-contract players

Nachrichten
25.07.2024 20:30

Former Bulls player Patrick Harand has launched a showcase for out-of-contract ice hockey players. As with the equivalent in soccer, players can recommend themselves in this way. Some players with a Salzburg past take part, as well as surprisingly current Bulls players.

comment0 Kommentare

What works in soccer should also work in ice hockey. At least that's what former Bulls player Patrick Harand thought. He is currently organizing a training camp for out-of-contract cracks in Klagenfurt with the players' union "younion".

"We want to give them a platform. This season it's a pilot project that we want to expand," explains Harand. In the coming years, the "showcase" will take place much earlier. Because "the end of July is too late, most squads are already full," says the organizer. However, the camp is not only open to players without contracts, such as former academy crack Matthias Lexer or former polar bear Laurin Müller, but also to other union members.

Zitat Icon

Some players have been working overseas for years. So they can present themselves on the domestic market

Patrick Harand

"Some players have been working overseas for years. This allows them to present themselves on the domestic market." What is a surprise, however, is the participation of Vasili and Ivan Zelenov as well as Felix Haiböck. As is well known, the academy trio will almost certainly be leaving for the USA.

Eight Bulls with the team
Raffl, Schneider, Nissner, Huber, Wukovits, Kickert, Stapelfeldt and Thaler will also be saying goodbye to the Bulls. But only for the Olympic qualifying tournament (29. 8. to 1. 9. in Bratislava). In total, the octet will miss two weeks of preparation.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Manuel Grill
Manuel Grill
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
play_arrow
close
expand_more
Loading...
replay_10
skip_previous
play_arrow
skip_next
forward_10
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER

Kostenlose Spiele

Alle Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku

Vorteilswelt

Alle Anzeigen

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf