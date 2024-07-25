Bulls players take part
Surprise at ice hockey camp for out-of-contract players
Former Bulls player Patrick Harand has launched a showcase for out-of-contract ice hockey players. As with the equivalent in soccer, players can recommend themselves in this way. Some players with a Salzburg past take part, as well as surprisingly current Bulls players.
What works in soccer should also work in ice hockey. At least that's what former Bulls player Patrick Harand thought. He is currently organizing a training camp for out-of-contract cracks in Klagenfurt with the players' union "younion".
"We want to give them a platform. This season it's a pilot project that we want to expand," explains Harand. In the coming years, the "showcase" will take place much earlier. Because "the end of July is too late, most squads are already full," says the organizer. However, the camp is not only open to players without contracts, such as former academy crack Matthias Lexer or former polar bear Laurin Müller, but also to other union members.
Some players have been working overseas for years. So they can present themselves on the domestic market
Patrick Harand
"Some players have been working overseas for years. This allows them to present themselves on the domestic market." What is a surprise, however, is the participation of Vasili and Ivan Zelenov as well as Felix Haiböck. As is well known, the academy trio will almost certainly be leaving for the USA.
Eight Bulls with the team
Raffl, Schneider, Nissner, Huber, Wukovits, Kickert, Stapelfeldt and Thaler will also be saying goodbye to the Bulls. But only for the Olympic qualifying tournament (29. 8. to 1. 9. in Bratislava). In total, the octet will miss two weeks of preparation.
