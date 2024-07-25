Surprise at ice hockey camp for out-of-contract players

"We want to give them a platform. This season it's a pilot project that we want to expand," explains Harand. In the coming years, the "showcase" will take place much earlier. Because "the end of July is too late, most squads are already full," says the organizer. However, the camp is not only open to players without contracts, such as former academy crack Matthias Lexer or former polar bear Laurin Müller, but also to other union members.