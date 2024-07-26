“This game is a gift for all of us”

One player who will inevitably be in the spotlight today is Dornbirn keeper Raphael Morscher. "I've often been asked about my role in this game in the last few days," the 25-year-old reveals with a grin. "Of course Salzburg are a very strong team. But I don't think the game will only take place in front of my goal, we'll also be able to stand up to them and show the odd attacking move."