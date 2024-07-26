Anticipation in Dornbirn
“This game is a gift for all of us”
"Honestly? It's a great experience for the players to be able to play against Red Bull Salzburg," said FC Dornbirn coach and sporting director Eric Orie ahead of today's competitive match in the first round of the ÖFB Cup for his players. "This game is a gift for us." One that is gladly accepted.
But they don't want to hand out gifts at the Birkenwiese. It doesn't matter that they have only been training for just over two weeks. And they have only played one test match so far - a 4:2 win against elite league side FC Wolfurt, in which new signing Tamas Herbaly scored three times and Lorenz Rusch once.
One player who will inevitably be in the spotlight today is Dornbirn keeper Raphael Morscher. "I've often been asked about my role in this game in the last few days," the 25-year-old reveals with a grin. "Of course Salzburg are a very strong team. But I don't think the game will only take place in front of my goal, we'll also be able to stand up to them and show the odd attacking move."
Hoping for the Rothosen fans
Orie and Morscher also have high hopes for the fans. "We absolutely need their support," they both agree. Tickets are still available at the box office (also at Dornbirner Ach).
"I hope we can get off to a decent start after everything that's happened in recent months and make a good new beginning," says Orie optimistically.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.