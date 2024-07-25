Liver cirrhosis, cancer
Recognize and prevent the risk of hepatitis!
Too many Austrians neglect a healthy lifestyle, hardly do any sport and do not pay attention to their diet. In addition, too few people are vaccinated against hepatitis. On the occasion of World Hepatitis Day on July 28, more awareness and testing for this potentially fatal liver disease is being called for.
An estimated 15 million Europeans live with chronic hepatitis and the virus claims 1.3 million lives worldwide every year. In this country, too, we do not yet have the problem under control. "Liver diseases are also on the rise in Austria and therefore represent a major financial challenge for the healthcare system," warns Angelika Widhalm, President of HHÖ (Hepatitis-Hilfe-Österreich), at a press conference in Vienna.
More testing required
She also emphasized the need for testing. Because if hepatitis can be diagnosed early, there is a good chance of a cure. The Austrian Society for Gastroenterology and Hepatology (ÖGGH) is therefore calling for nationwide screening, as already exists in Germany. This would allow hepatitis to be detected at an early stage and prevent serious liver damage.
First undetected, then chronic
If infections remain undetected for months, there is a high probability that they will take on a chronic course and lead to liver cirrhosis or liver cancer. The weaker the immune system, the more often this is the case. In infants, an infection even ends chronically in up to 90 % of cases.
Hepatitis B particularly dangerous
Of the various forms of viral hepatitis, the highly contagious hepatitis B is one of the most dangerous, as it can lead to chronic illness. Although the number of reported new infections has tended to fall over the last ten years, people in this country are still dying as a result of the disease.
How to prevent
The majority of hepatitis viruses, namely the hepatitis A, B and C and D viruses, are primarily transmitted via bodily fluids or blood, as well as through contaminated toilets, food and drinking or bathing water. Poor hygiene conditions with piercings, tattoos or syringes in the drug scene also offer an opportunity for infection.
People become infected with the hepatitis E virus through raw meat from domestic and wild pigs as well as crops that have been fertilized with animal faeces. There is no vaccination for this virus. However, there is for hepatitis A, B and D (hepatitis B vaccination also protects against hepatitis D). You can be vaccinated against hepatitis B free of charge up to your 30th birthday.
Further danger for the liver
The "fatty liver" is mainly found in Europe, America and Australia and has already claimed many lives there. Anyone who leads an unhealthy lifestyle, i.e. often consumes industrially processed sugar, does little or no sport and consumes excessive amounts of alcohol, puts their body at risk of developing diabetes and even liver cancer.
