Drug syringes, homeless people – “Situation intolerable”

A local resident in Innsbruck's Mühlau-Arzl industrial estate is desperate. She talks about "drug squirts, homeless people and vandalism", which cause her great concern. And she asks herself: "How are you supposed to raise a child here?"
"I don't know what else to do, so I'm turning to you." These were the words of a reader of the "Krone" (name known to the editors). The reason: "The situation in the Mühlau-Arzl industrial estate in Innsbruck is no longer acceptable."
The Tyrolean woman, who lives in the area, "doesn't know how much longer I can stand it and I wonder how anyone is supposed to raise a child here".
There are armed violent criminals roaming the area and organized groups of beggars who shout all night.
"Area littered and filthy"
Especially since the asylum home near Schusterbergweg became an emergency shelter and another home for stranded people opened nearby, "the situation is getting worse and worse". The reader speaks of "armed violent criminals roaming around". She talks about organized groups of beggars "who live under the bridge opposite a snack bar and scream all night".
The woman also complains that the area is "littered and filthy, there are drug syringes lying around, faeces everywhere, broken glass and so on".
"I and my neighbors are totally desperate"
The Tyrolean woman also claims that vandalism causes considerable damage to the companies in the industrial estate. Not only she, but also her neighbors are desperate. "The mayor's solution is to simply keep calling the police, but they are powerless and sometimes have to go out four times in four hours. Apart from that, Mr. Johannes Anzengruber doesn't propose a solution," the neighbor complains in conclusion.
There are repeated acts of police brutality in the area, including criminal offenses. These are of course investigated as soon as they become known and reported to the public prosecutor's office.
Police confirm "repeated official acts"
When asked by the police, press spokesman Christian Viehweider said of the problems at the bridge that "regular checks are still being carried out, including in relation to immigration law. There are no special findings". There are also "efforts on the part of the city to clear the area and restore it to its original state".
Regarding the area of the emergency shelter, the spokesperson says that "there are always official acts by the police there, including in the area of criminal law. These are of course dealt with as soon as they come to light and reported to the public prosecutor's office".
