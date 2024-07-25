Lawsuit against ORF levy: decision draws closer

New report submitted

Neos, FPÖ and the Greens nevertheless want to bring down the state tax and challenged it at the Constitutional Court in November last year. Following an initial formal review in January, Governor Christopher Drexler (ÖVP) was invited to present his views in a statement. The three opposition parties have now countered with a legal opinion by the lawyer and constitutional expert Wolfram Proksch. This means that the constitutional judges could soon make a decision.