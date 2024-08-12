Local opposition rages
Loud criticism of concept for new mega sports temple
The Topgolf facility in Brunn am Gebirge in the district of Mödling is under fire: after praise from the governor, the local People's Party is tearing the mega-project at the gates of the federal capital apart.
The only thing the Topgolf course currently being built in Brunn am Gebirge in the district of Mödling has in common with the "national sport of the Scots" is its name. You won't find professionals in checked pants and idyllic fairways with 18 holes here. Instead, the three-storey course on 30,000 square meters focuses on the fun factor. Drinks and snacks are served on the more than 10 teeing grounds, while 350 screens - the showpiece is said to measure an impressive 34 square meters - show sports broadcasts from all over the world.
1200 car journeys per day feared
But the offer is not going down well everywhere: In addition to the clearing of the trees and the sealing of the meadow, the ÖVP is now criticizing the fact that the traffic negotiations for the mega-project were also simply waved through - they simply took place without Mayor Andreas Linhart from the SPÖ. "We're talking about 1,200 car journeys per day and operating hours until 2 a.m.," criticizes Oliver Prosenbauer, a black local councillor.
Suddenly, excavators drove up and cut down trees. And the residents didn't know what was happening to them.
ÖVP-Gemeinderat Oliver Prosenbauer in Brunn am Gebirge
Bild: ÖVP Brunn am Gebirge
Purchase of the site by the municipality fell through
He doesn't have a good opinion of the location either, as it was once home to the Gewerkschaftsbad, an important recreational area for the residents of the municipality. Back in 2020, Prosenbauer and his team argued in favor of buying the site. However, despite a comparatively cheap 10 million euros at a time of low interest rates, nothing came of it.
Mayor wants to "take a look" at the project
The mayor himself refers to the district authority, which is responsible for the operating license. Although he understands the concerns of the population, he says, the project "needs to be looked at first". However, construction is already underway and the topping-out ceremony took place a few weeks ago.
Prosenbauer's criticism is certainly piquant, as "his" governor had recently praised the project to the skies. "I am delighted that Topgolf has chosen a location in Lower Austria for its plans and is thus creating many jobs in our province. We see the choice of location as a compliment for the business location," said Johanna Mikl-Leitner in May. She also expected a boost for tourism: "As this facility will attract guests from near and far."
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.