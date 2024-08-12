Loud criticism of concept for new mega sports temple

The only thing the Topgolf course currently being built in Brunn am Gebirge in the district of Mödling has in common with the "national sport of the Scots" is its name. You won't find professionals in checked pants and idyllic fairways with 18 holes here. Instead, the three-storey course on 30,000 square meters focuses on the fun factor. Drinks and snacks are served on the more than 10 teeing grounds, while 350 screens - the showpiece is said to measure an impressive 34 square meters - show sports broadcasts from all over the world.