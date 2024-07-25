Horrific accident in Germany
Two men burnt to death in illegal car race
Two occupants of a sports car have been killed in a serious accident on the German Autobahn 44 in North Rhine-Westphalia during an illegal car race. The car burnt out completely. The two men killed from Dortmund are 20 and 52 years old and are said to be father and son.
According to the report, the driver lost control at high speed at the Dortmund/Unna highway junction in the direction of Kassel. The Porsche 911 GT3 shot off the road, smashed several trees due to the force of the impact and went up in flames after several hundred meters.
According to the newspaper "Bild", the driver is said to have sped into the exit at more than 200 km/h, possibly skidding on a treacherous bump with his Porsche.
Second driver fled
Due to specific information from a witness about a second car involved in the alleged race, the police continued to investigate during the night. The investigation quickly led to the trail of a 39-year-old Mercedes driver who was suspected of being involved in the race. The man had fled the scene of the accident.
The police provisionally arrested the Mercedes driver at his home address in Dortmund at 9.59 p.m. and confiscated the man's car, driving license, cell phone and clothing. After the initial investigations into the suspected offense were completed and the Dortmund man was questioned, he was released during the night.
Traces are being evaluated
The traces secured by the police at the scene of the accident and the data from the on-board electronics of the Porsche and the Mercedes, which are still to be secured, are part of further extensive investigations.
The A44 was temporarily closed in both directions while the accident was being investigated. The slip road to the A1 in the direction of Cologne was also affected. The route has since been reopened.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
