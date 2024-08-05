Win tickets for the Airfield Sounds Festival

Vorteilswelt
Nachrichten
05.08.2024 09:14

Experience the premiere of the Airfield Sounds Festival in Trausdorf and win 50x2 standing room tickets! A unique open-air festival with first-class music, delicious food and cool drinks awaits you on August 3 and 4. Take part now and be there!

comment0 Kommentare

On the historic airfield in Trausdorf, which was once visited by John Paul II, a new chapter will be written on August 3 and 4. The first Airfield Sounds Festival will take place there under the motto "Celebrate like the Pope". Organizer Florian Andronik has put together an event of superlatives: a Kirtag "like back then" and a rousing concert evening await visitors.

A Kirtaglike back then
 The festival kicks off at 11:00 a.m. with the opening of the marquee and funfair. Numerous food trucks, bars and amusement attractions ensure the best atmosphere and a great sense of community. A special highlight: admission to the Kirtag is free and the prices for the attractions are just like in the old days. A round of the Autodrom costs just 3 euros and a ride on the children's carousel costs 2.50 euros.

On Saturday, August 3, the music cabaret duo Pizzera & Jaus, Marco Pogo's punk rock band Turbobier and many other artists will provide a great atmosphere. The concerts start at 18:00 with Chair-o-plane, followed by Turbobier at 19:45 and the highlight Pizzera & Jaus at 21:30. After the concerts, DJ Tyo and DJ Febration will heat things up at the after-show party until the early hours of the morning.

(Bild: Philipp_Hirtenlehner)
(Bild: Philipp_Hirtenlehner)
(Bild: Leah Wallner)
(Bild: Leah Wallner)

On Sunday, August 4, the festival continues at 10:00 am. The St. Georgen farmers' band will provide hearty music and a festive atmosphere at the morning pint from 11:00 am. The funfair remains open and continues to offer entertainment for the whole family.

Take part and win
With the "Krone" you have the chance to win 50x2 standing room tickets for the concert area on August 3 from 18:00. Simply fill in the form below and you will be entered into the prize draw. The closing date for entries is August 1st. 

