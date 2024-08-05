Win tickets for the Airfield Sounds Festival

A Kirtaglike back then

The festival kicks off at 11:00 a.m. with the opening of the marquee and funfair. Numerous food trucks, bars and amusement attractions ensure the best atmosphere and a great sense of community. A special highlight: admission to the Kirtag is free and the prices for the attractions are just like in the old days. A round of the Autodrom costs just 3 euros and a ride on the children's carousel costs 2.50 euros.