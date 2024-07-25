Cards reshuffled
US election: Obama wants to support Kamala Harris
According to a media report, former US President Barack Obama (2009-17) wants to publicly support Vice President Kamala Harris as the Democratic presidential candidate. The Democrats, meanwhile, want to choose their presidential candidate virtually before the party conference in mid-August.
Obama has already fully supported Harris' candidacy privately and is in regular contact with her. Joint campaign appearances are also planned. However, no dates have yet been set.
According to her own information, Harris has secured enough delegate votes to be nominated by the party as its presidential candidate for the election in November.
A nomination could be made before the party convention in Chicago, which takes place from August 19 to 22, as the responsible committee announced on Wednesday.
Harris could therefore be nominated virtually by August 1 and select her candidate for Vice President by August 7.
Harris isthe only candidate so far
Possible candidates would have until the end of July to submit a presidential candidacy and, among other things, show the support of 300 delegates. So far, US Vice President Kamala Harris is the only candidate. President Joe Biden proposed his deputy as a replacement candidate for the election in early November when he withdrew from the campaign.
The Democratic Party announced that as soon as a presidential candidate had been selected, he or she could nominate a vice-presidential candidate. Harris has not yet commented on who she would like to have at her side. Possible candidates include governors from various states such as Josh Shapiro, Roy Cooper and Andy Beshear - or the Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg.
