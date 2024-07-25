Doctors' botch-up & bad luck
The moving fate of Princess Kalina
Princess Kalina of Bulgaria recently made headlines with her tremendous fitness, but her moving fate is even more moving.
The 52-year-old has endured an odyssey of medical botches and bad luck that began with two broken teeth as a child. Her husband Kitin Munoz spoke about it in an interview with Hola magazine in 2018.
"When Kalina was eight years old, she broke both of her front teeth," said Munoz. When she moved to London as a young woman to study art, she had crowns fitted by a dentist. The doctor drilled too deeply into the jawbone. This was followed by "serious problems" and inflammation that never really stopped.
Serious inflammation on the high seas
During a cruise in 2000, of all times, the severely damaged area caused problems again and became inflamed once more. There was no way to see a doctor.
A sailor advised his wife to treat the sore with seawater. Every day. Without the possibility of getting medical help on the high seas, the infection worsened and spread to her eyes.
Finally in hospital, the then 28-year-old underwent emergency surgery. Kalina's sea power could be maintained, but her nose could not be completely saved.
UNESCO ambassador Muñoz explained that it was purely a series of unfortunate events that still mark his wife's face today. He wanted to dispel any rumors with the truth.
Princess Kalina of Bulgaria is the fifth child and only daughter of former Tsar Simeon II of Bulgaria and his wife Dona Margarita Gomez-Acebo Cejuela.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.