First half of 2024
Lack of orders: Sales at Andritz are shrinking
The generally tense economic situation is now also making itself felt at the Styrian plant engineering company Andritz. There was a lack of major orders in the first half of the year and sales fell by three percent. Profits, on the other hand, were stable.
The leading company from the north of Graz announced its figures for the first half of the year on Thursday: Incoming orders fell by 18.4 percent, from 4.71 billion to 3.85 billion euros. Turnover fell by three percent to 3.99 billion euros. The bottom line was a stable profit of 223.8 million euros, an increase of one percent compared to the same period last year.
Growth in green products
"Thanks to growth in the service business and in green products, coupled with solid order processing, we were able to maintain our Group result at the previous year's level and slightly increase our profitability," said Group CEO Joachim Schönbeck. However, "selective capacity adjustments" were introduced due to the decline in incoming orders. The company also intends to focus on cost efficiency.
The Environment & Energy division recorded a significant increase in turnover of 15.7 percent, while the Pulp & Paper division fell by nine percent and the Hydropower division by 6.6 percent. The Metals division remained virtually unchanged with an increase of 0.2%.
The operating result (EBITA) barely budged, amounting to 333 million euros in the first half of the year, compared to 332.6 million euros in the same period of the previous year. However, there was an increase in profitability - the EBITA margin rose from 8.1% to 8.4%.
No rapid recovery in the markets
The company does not expect the markets to recover quickly in the second half of the year. However, project activity has increased in some markets. "Based on the order backlog, increasing demand for green products and growth in the service business, Andritz confirms its outlook for the 2024 financial year and expects stable sales and profitability (EBITA margin)," the company said.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.