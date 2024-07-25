Decision in the dispute over the Formula 1 points system

Formula 1 will undergo a rules revolution for the 2026 season. The proportion of electric hybrid drives will then increase to up to 50 percent and the combustion engines will have to run entirely on "sustainable fuel", as it is called. The cars will also become lighter, with the minimum weight dropping from 798 to 768 kilograms. According to the regulators, downforce will be reduced by 30 percent and aerodynamic drag by 55 percent.