After FIA meeting
Decision in the dispute over the Formula 1 points system
A new points system in Formula 1 is off the table. Following a meeting of the Formula 1 Commission in London, the FIA announced that there will be no changes.
Currently, a Grand Prix winner receives 25 points, the runner-up 18, the third 15, and then 12, 10, 8, 6, 4 and 2 points plus one for tenth place. One proposal envisaged that the points would remain the same up to seventh place, after which 5, 4, 3, 2 and 1 points would be awarded.
According to the specialist portal "motorsport.com", the racing teams in the lower positions were particularly interested in a broader distribution of points, which could have resulted in higher prize money for them.
A change is coming
There will be a major change in 2026, however, when new regulations come into force. Instead of the current three days, the racing teams will then be allowed to test on nine days spread over three stages before the start of the season.
Formula 1 will undergo a rules revolution for the 2026 season. The proportion of electric hybrid drives will then increase to up to 50 percent and the combustion engines will have to run entirely on "sustainable fuel", as it is called. The cars will also become lighter, with the minimum weight dropping from 798 to 768 kilograms. According to the regulators, downforce will be reduced by 30 percent and aerodynamic drag by 55 percent.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
