Vorteilswelt
Abo-Service
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

After FIA meeting

Decision in the dispute over the Formula 1 points system

Nachrichten
25.07.2024 05:52

A new points system in Formula 1 is off the table. Following a meeting of the Formula 1 Commission in London, the FIA announced that there will be no changes. 

comment0 Kommentare

Currently, a Grand Prix winner receives 25 points, the runner-up 18, the third 15, and then 12, 10, 8, 6, 4 and 2 points plus one for tenth place. One proposal envisaged that the points would remain the same up to seventh place, after which 5, 4, 3, 2 and 1 points would be awarded.

According to the specialist portal "motorsport.com", the racing teams in the lower positions were particularly interested in a broader distribution of points, which could have resulted in higher prize money for them.

A change is coming
There will be a major change in 2026, however, when new regulations come into force. Instead of the current three days, the racing teams will then be allowed to test on nine days spread over three stages before the start of the season.

Formula 1 will undergo a rules revolution for the 2026 season. The proportion of electric hybrid drives will then increase to up to 50 percent and the combustion engines will have to run entirely on "sustainable fuel", as it is called. The cars will also become lighter, with the minimum weight dropping from 798 to 768 kilograms. According to the regulators, downforce will be reduced by 30 percent and aerodynamic drag by 55 percent.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

krone Sport
krone Sport
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
play_arrow
close
expand_more
Loading...
replay_10
skip_previous
play_arrow
skip_next
forward_10
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER

Kostenlose Spiele

Alle Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku

Vorteilswelt

Alle Anzeigen

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf