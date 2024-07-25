Red Cross reminds of “Google Maps” for defibrillators

Every third victim saved

Nevertheless, there is often a lack of knowledge about AEDs. "It would be desirable if the municipalities were to publicly announce the locations at least once a year," says Walter Aichinger, President of the Upper Austrian Red Cross. As most first aid measures are necessary in the home, it is important to know where defibrillators are located. Finding them quickly increases the chances of survival, because every minute counts in the event of cardiac arrhythmia. At the moment, on average one in three people affected can be saved with the help of a defibrillator. More knowledge about AEDs and their use should increase this figure. "We want to increase the resuscitation rate," says Aichinger.