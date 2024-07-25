Why the water dispute is now “boiling over”

In the Tullnerfeld, on the other hand, water is tapped differently. Here, more than half of the natural resource lying dormant in the depths goes to industry, while in the southern Vienna Basin the figure is 25 percent. Nevertheless, there is also praise for the supplier: "It is right, important and good that EVN is building a supra-regional water network for drinking water! According to their own information, around 60 percent of the communities at risk are already connected to it," says Egit.