Untergreith: Festival

Sounds as a connection between man and nature

Nachrichten
24.07.2024 17:00

In her Klanghaus in St. Johann in Untergreith, composer and musician Mia Zabelka has been expanding the interfaces between contemporary music and the visual arts for years. On Saturday (27 July), the summer edition of her Klangzeit festival is on the program.

Summer provides the ideal breeding ground for the festival motto "Green Sounds". However, it is less about the still idyllic landscape of south-western Styria and more about the resonances that our actions trigger in nature. In times of climate crisis, global warming and the urgency of new ways of acting, we need to rethink our understanding of nature, but also of ourselves.

Respect for nature and the conservation of natural resources are also important to the artists that Mia Zabelka and Zahra Mani have invited for Klangzeit Sommer. There is, for example, the visual artist Beba Fink, who explores the themes of nature and people, light and sound in her work. She uses experimental photography techniques, analog and digital light, painting, graphics, sculpture, text and her own voice. 

Artist Beba Fink
Artist Beba Fink
(Bild: Martina Simkovicova)

Meinrad Kneer is not only a biologist, but also a respected jazz bassist, and guitarist Andreas Willers also comes from this musical genre. Singer Patrizia Oliva, on the other hand, wants to redefine solo singing and also draws on field recordings.

Patrizia Oliva explores new possibilities in singing
Patrizia Oliva explores new possibilities in singing
(Bild: fotopati)

DJs Nina Hudej and NinaBelle are guests with their project Warrego Valles, which explores and expands electronic club sounds - and it is no coincidence that they named themselves after valleys on the planet Mars.

Zahra Mani will also be performing live
Zahra Mani will also be performing live
(Bild: Urska Usavic)

And of course the two organizers of Klangzeit, Mia Zabelka and Zahra Mani, will also be performing live on stage. Incidentally, there will not only be performances in the Klanghaus, but also in the open air. It starts on July 27 at 5 pm. 

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Michaela Reichart
Michaela Reichart
