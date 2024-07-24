Untergreith: Festival
Sounds as a connection between man and nature
In her Klanghaus in St. Johann in Untergreith, composer and musician Mia Zabelka has been expanding the interfaces between contemporary music and the visual arts for years. On Saturday (27 July), the summer edition of her Klangzeit festival is on the program.
Summer provides the ideal breeding ground for the festival motto "Green Sounds". However, it is less about the still idyllic landscape of south-western Styria and more about the resonances that our actions trigger in nature. In times of climate crisis, global warming and the urgency of new ways of acting, we need to rethink our understanding of nature, but also of ourselves.
Respect for nature and the conservation of natural resources are also important to the artists that Mia Zabelka and Zahra Mani have invited for Klangzeit Sommer. There is, for example, the visual artist Beba Fink, who explores the themes of nature and people, light and sound in her work. She uses experimental photography techniques, analog and digital light, painting, graphics, sculpture, text and her own voice.
Meinrad Kneer is not only a biologist, but also a respected jazz bassist, and guitarist Andreas Willers also comes from this musical genre. Singer Patrizia Oliva, on the other hand, wants to redefine solo singing and also draws on field recordings.
DJs Nina Hudej and NinaBelle are guests with their project Warrego Valles, which explores and expands electronic club sounds - and it is no coincidence that they named themselves after valleys on the planet Mars.
And of course the two organizers of Klangzeit, Mia Zabelka and Zahra Mani, will also be performing live on stage. Incidentally, there will not only be performances in the Klanghaus, but also in the open air. It starts on July 27 at 5 pm.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.