Compulsory courses for Carinthia’s pet owners

Courses compulsory from July 2026

The certificate of competence will come into force on July 1, 2026, so that the federal states have enough time to initiate appropriate courses. "To be precise, it is the respective district authorities, i.e. magistrates and district commissioners, who would have to offer these courses. However, Carinthia is striving for standardization: The state will therefore take the lead in ensuring implementation and specifying requirements," said the state councillor.