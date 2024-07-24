Dogs, birds and co.
Compulsory courses for Carinthia’s pet owners
This is the fifth time that Carinthia has awarded the state's animal welfare prize, which has a different theme each year. This year's theme is the amendment to the Animal Protection Act passed by the National Council at the beginning of July. This includes completely new regulations for pet owners.
One key point is the new requirement for owners of dogs, amphibians, reptiles and parrot birds to provide a certificate of competence for the first time. Even before acquiring an animal, it is necessary to complete a corresponding four-hour course.
Owners of dogs must also complete at least two hours of practical training with their pets. "The aim of the training course is to prevent people from getting a dog without thinking. They should and must know what they are getting into, how time-consuming keeping a dog is and what costs are involved," says Carinthia's animal welfare officer Beate Prettner.
It often happens that dog owners know nothing or too little about their dog's behavior and needs. The many wonderful but unrealistic videos on social media channels are also a challenge.
Heidrun Pusch, Tierschutzqualifizierte Hundetrainerin
Courses compulsory from July 2026
The certificate of competence will come into force on July 1, 2026, so that the federal states have enough time to initiate appropriate courses. "To be precise, it is the respective district authorities, i.e. magistrates and district commissioners, who would have to offer these courses. However, Carinthia is striving for standardization: The state will therefore take the lead in ensuring implementation and specifying requirements," said the state councillor.
There are currently 41,741 dog owners and 52,960 dogs registered in the pet database in Carinthia, although it is assumed that the number of unreported cases is several thousand higher.
Focus on dog trainers and owners
This year's Provincial Animal Welfare Award will focus on dog trainers and owners. "We want the 49 dog trainers in Carinthia with animal welfare qualifications to come up with concepts for the design of the future certificate of competence. We are calling on dog owners to send us a story, preferably with video and photos, about successful dog training," explains Prettner.
Submit recordings and win
Entries can be submitted until September 3 at abt5.tsk@ktn.gv.at . The award ceremony will take place on World Animal Protection Day, i.e. October 4, in the Spiegelsaal at the Office of the Carinthian Provincial Government. The winners will receive prize money of 1000 euros as well as dog training lessons.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
