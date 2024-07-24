Traffic forecast
Travel traffic reaches its peak: traffic jams await here
Every year, the summer traffic jams greet us as the people of Bavaria and Baden-Württemberg start their vacations and Saxony and Thuringia approach the end of the school break. ARBÖ and ÖAMTC are predicting delays throughout Austria. For most people in Salzburg, the usual routes will be affected.
3.2 million pupils in Bavaria will be celebrating the end of the school year next weekend and looking forward to a well-deserved vacation with their parents. For 770,000 pupils from Saxony and Thuringia, on the other hand, the school break ends. Massive traffic jams are expected, especially from Friday evening until late on Saturday.
The following hotspots are of particular interest to Salzburg locals and holidaymakers:
The "classics" in peak summer traffic jams
- Westautobahn, Greater Salzburg area: Regardless of whether you have chosen the lake district or the city of Salzburg as your destination or are just passing through - you can expect increased traffic volumes and resulting delays from Thalgau to the Salzburg junction.
- A10 Tauernautobahn: As usual, the Tauernautobahn is mainly affected by through traffic. There will be regular congestion between Salzburg and Hallein due to the merging of the A1 and A10. The tunnel construction sites from Golling are currently on summer break, but from the Tauern tunnel, the Katschberg tunnel and the Villach junction, the motorists' associations are expecting traffic jams.
- A8 between Munich and Salzburg
- A11 Karawanken highway along the entire route and especially before the Karawanken tunnel
- In addition, there is of course a risk of major delays on the Italian (A22, A4, A23) and Slovenian freeways (A1 and A2) due to tourist traffic
The ARBÖ advises: "If possible, avoid the coming weekend as a travel weekend on the transit routes. If this is not possible: early Friday afternoon and Sunday morning should bring calmer traffic."
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.