Puchner in Kitzbühel
Women on the Streif? “Adjustments are necessary”
Mirjam Puchner, who was runner-up in the 2022 Olympic super-G in Beijing, is watching the round of 16 matches at the Generali Open in Kitzbühel this Wednesday. In the "Krone" interview, she spoke about her passion for tennis, the current preparations and answered the question of whether there should be women's races on the Streif again - see video.
"The backdrop here at the Generali Open is mega every year, the atmosphere is great. I've loved coming here since I was a child and always plan to come," says the Salzburg native. She also picks up a tennis racket herself. "I haven't played much this year, but I usually play championships - I even used to play tournaments. Tennis is a great balance to our training program," reveals Puchner.
Tough training days ahead at the moment
She is currently in the middle of preparing for the coming season. "Conditioning, strength, endurance and coordination training is on the agenda every day. We started in mid-May and are really working out in the weight room - until the middle/end of August. Then it's off to the snow for a short time, so we slip from our flip-flops into our ski boots, so to speak, which isn't always pleasant on warm summer days," the professional skier explains. Then, at the beginning of September, it's off to Chile.
At the moment, we're really working out in the gym.
Profi-Skifahrerin Mirjam Puchner
"I slid down the track"
The Gamsstadt is not only associated with tennis, but also with the Hahnenkamm race. There are always voices emphasizing that there should be women's ski races on the Streif again. "It's always very exciting what's being said about it. I skied down the Streif for the first time two years ago. The course is already a big challenge, some things would have to be adapted. It's not the men's ski race for nothing, there's a reason for that," emphasizes Puchner.
"This is of course a highlight"
Her goals for the upcoming season are clearly defined: "The home World Championships in Saalbach await us this year - that's obviously a highlight. My big goal is to win a medal. And I hope to reach the top 3 in one of the disciplines during the season. In the past few years, I've always been able to consistently finish at the front."
