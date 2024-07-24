Women on the Streif? “Adjustments are necessary”

"I slid down the track"

The Gamsstadt is not only associated with tennis, but also with the Hahnenkamm race. There are always voices emphasizing that there should be women's ski races on the Streif again. "It's always very exciting what's being said about it. I skied down the Streif for the first time two years ago. The course is already a big challenge, some things would have to be adapted. It's not the men's ski race for nothing, there's a reason for that," emphasizes Puchner.