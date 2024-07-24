Beaming with pride
Crown Princess Elisabeth has graduated from university
Someone is beaming with pride in the official photos. Crown Princess Elisabeth of Belgium has done it and has her bachelor's degree in the bag!
The eldest daughter and heir to the throne of King Philippe has successfully completed her three-year degree in history and politics at the prestigious Lincoln College at Oxford University.
To celebrate this special day, she took part in the ceremony together with her fellow students, traditionally wearing a toga and beret. The whole family beamed with pride and joy as they shared this unforgettable moment.
Entire royal family arrived
King Philippe and Queen Mathilde traveled to Oxford with their younger children, Prince Emmanuel and Princess Eléonore, to celebrate this important milestone in the life of their eldest daughter and future Queen of the Belgians.
Master's degree at Harvard
Elisabeth now wants to continue her studies at Harvard University in Boston. She has passed the entrance examinations for a Master's degree in Public Policy.
The two-year course will complete her academic education after completing her bachelor's degree in history and politics at Oxford University, it was reported.
First female heir to the Belgian throne
Before studying in the UK, Elisabeth completed her schooling at the United World College of the Atlantic in Wales. She also attended military school in preparation for her royal duties and took the oath of office.
The 22-year-old Elisabeth is the daughter of the Belgian royal couple Philippe and Mathilde and the first female heir to the Belgian throne. Women have only been able to ascend the throne in the country since a constitutional amendment in the early 1990s.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
