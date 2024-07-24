Worries at the Olympics
Corona is spreading: Five players positive
The Australian water polo players are struggling with the spread of the coronavirus shortly before the start of the Olympic Games in Paris. The Australian Olympic Committee (AOC) announced three more cases, bringing the number of infected players to five.
On Tuesday, it was announced that two unnamed players had tested positive for the virus.
The entire Australian Olympic team has been tested for coronavirus, but the positive cases are currently limited to the water polo players, according to the AOC. The people affected would wear masks, isolate themselves as much as possible and avoid heavily frequented areas of the Olympic Village, said Australia's Head of Mission, Anna Meares.
"This is not Tokyo"
"This is a high-performance sporting environment, so we are being careful, but I must emphasize that we are treating corona no differently than other viruses like the flu - this is not Tokyo," Meares said on Tuesday. At the Games in Japan three years ago, there were still extremely strict rules in place to contain the coronavirus pandemic. In France, there are neither regular mandatory tests nor a mask requirement at the major event.
