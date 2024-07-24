Germany strikes a blow against inflammatory mosques

Dozens of police officers cordoned off the Blue Mosque in Hamburg early this morning. According to a reporter from the German Press Agency, they began searching the Shiite place of worship. The Office for the Protection of the Constitution classifies the association that runs the mosque as extremist and controlled by Iran. According to a dpa reporter, several police officers stormed the building of a Shiite association in Berlin at around the same time.

Iranian influence in Austria too

In Austria, the Documentation Center for Political Islam (DPI) recently warned of Iran's activities abroad. "Iran is also a central player in political Islam in Austria and will remain so," said DPI Deputy Director Ferdinand Haberl at a press conference in Vienna last week. Specifically, Haberl commented on the Imam Ali Center in Vienna-Floridsdorf: This appears to be a "branch office" of Iran and has personnel overlaps with the highest Iranian government level.