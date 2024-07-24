US stars for Harris
George Clooney now on “Team Kamala”
Hollywood star George Clooney has called on Joe Biden to leave and is now on Team Kamala Harris and wants to do everything he can to get her into the White House. Other stars have now also announced their support for the Trump opponent.
With his guest column in the "New York Times", he heralded the beginning of the end for Joe Biden's candidacy for many. Although George Clooney was only saying what many other influential Democrats were thinking, insiders say the president felt betrayed by his Hollywood friend. Following Biden's withdrawal, the Oscar winner is now trying to smooth things over and even praises Joe as a "protector of democracy."
Coming down hard on Biden
Clooney came down hard on Biden and wrote after his disastrous debate against Donald Trump: "We will not win with this president in November and we will not get majorities in the House of Representatives or the Senate. The Joe 'Big Fucking Deal' Biden of 2010 and even the Joe Biden of 2020 no longer exist."
Clooney supports Harris with immediate effect
Following the - albeit involuntary - withdrawal of Biden, Clooney's tone has now changed abruptly. In a statement to CNN, he enthused: "President Biden has shown us what true leadership is. He is once again saving democracy!"
The 63-year-old also revealed that he is now supporting Kamala Harris as the Democratic presidential candidate: "We all look forward to doing everything we can to support Vice President Harris in her historic task!"
"Sister to save us"
Clooney is not the only big name from Hollywood to switch fully to the Harris camp. Barbra Streisand also declared in the New York Times that she will fully support the Vice President: "She will do everything she can to get back women's rights to full reproductive choice. She will also continue the successful policies of the Biden administration."
Director Spike Lee posted a photo of Harris on his social media and wrote: "Once again, a sister comes to save us." And singer John Legend wrote on his Instagram, "I am so ready to elect Kamala Harris as our president."
Also interesting: Harris was originally the darling of Hollywood's A-list in the 2020 Democratic primaries. From Ben Affleck to Reese Witherspoon and Leonardo DiCaprio to Steven Spielberg, they all supported the then Californian senator with election donations and only switched to Biden when she dropped out.
