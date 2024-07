Two teenagers aged 15 (both from the district of Vöcklabruck) were riding their two mopeds in the direction of Oberregau in Regau at around 10:45 pm on Tuesday. One was driving in front of the other at a distance of around 20 to 30 meters and at around 45 to 50 km/h. The rider in front hit a kerb head-on and consequently crashed.



Poor lighting

The friend riding behind him also collided head-on with the same kerb and also crashed. Due to poor lighting, both drivers were probably mistaken about the road layout and overlooked the kerb. Both drivers were injured to an indeterminate degree.