“Being here live on site is gigantic”

Being live at the Generali Open in Kitzbühel on Tuesday is "gigantic". Hoskowetz: "When I think about how we used to play here - I won the junior tournament, became Tyrolean champion here and actually celebrated my greatest success here by beating the Australian Colin Dibley - who had won the tournament the year before - there wasn't as much hype as there is today, of course. Tournament director Alexander Antonitisch and his team are to be congratulated - it's great what they put on."