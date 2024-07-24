Former tennis pro in Kitz
“Being here live on site is gigantic”
A legend in tennis came by the "Krone" truck in Kitzbühel: Rudi Hoskowetz. He is one of the lucky VIP winners who were selected at random. In the "Interview" we talked to him about the old days, among other things - see also the video.
He played in the Davis Cup a total of four times - in the 70s. "Back then, those were very different times to today. It starts with the preparation. We trained for maybe ten days, flew somewhere and then we were ready to go," he recalls.
Tennislegende Rudi Hoskowetz
"It's great what they put together"
Being live at the Generali Open in Kitzbühel on Tuesday is "gigantic". Hoskowetz: "When I think about how we used to play here - I won the junior tournament, became Tyrolean champion here and actually celebrated my greatest success here by beating the Australian Colin Dibley - who had won the tournament the year before - there wasn't as much hype as there is today, of course. Tournament director Alexander Antonitisch and his team are to be congratulated - it's great what they put on."
"Those were great friendships"
The Tyrolean played in the team with Hans Kary and Peter Feigl, among others. "They were great friendships, but I have to say that they were better than me. Feigl even won a tournament in Australia," he reveals.
"We used to have a beer and celebrate a bit"
Drinking a big beer with the fans after the game "doesn't really happen these days," smiles Hoskowetz, "of course we used to have a beer now and then and celebrate a bit. But today, with the level of play that the players have, the preparation is much tougher.
How will the Generali Open turn out according to the former tennis pro? "I wish Dominic Thiem that he wins his match on Tuesday. The rest is difficult to say," says the Tyrolean.
