“Police nobility” and a jazz legend in Minimundus

This year's "Music around the World" festival once again shines with well-known names that would otherwise not come to Carinthia so quickly. On Wednesday (8.30 pm), jazz musician Harri Stojka makes a guest appearance in the small world on Lake Wörthersee. The guitarist, composer, bandleader and singer has been on stage since 1972 and is one of the best-known Roma in Austria. "And he's already been here three times," says Minimundus manager Hannes Guggenberger proudly. Stojka has released 27 albums and made a global career for himself. His inimitable guitar playing style is known as "Gipsysoul".