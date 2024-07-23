Not in the will
Supreme Court confirms inheritance for Birgit Lauda
The Lauda heirs appointed in the will also fail in their final appeal. On Tuesday, the Supreme Court confirmed the first judgment, which must now decide on the amount of the compulsory portion for the widow. And a solution is also on the horizon for the 14-year-old twins Max and Mia.
Birgit Lauda, widow of Formula 1 legend Niki Lauda, will receive the share to which she is legally entitled in the long-running inheritance dispute. After the Court of Appeal rebuffed the other side in the spring, the latter used the last resort to deny the 45-year-old her compulsory portion of one-sixth of the inheritance after all.
The Supreme Court rejected the extraordinary appeal and confirmed the appeal judgment. The first judgment is therefore valid.
Dr. Christoph Kerres, Anwalt der Witwe
Bild: zVg
However, the two older sons of "Niki Nazionale", Lukas and Mathias Lauda, also failed with this extraordinary appeal. As the "Krone" reported, Birgit Lauda and the twins Max and Mia (14) do not appear in the will, as the former racing driver, who died in 2019, had not changed it since 2007. The three-time world champion married Birgit in 2008. "The Supreme Court has rejected the extraordinary appeal and confirmed the appeal judgment. The first judgment is therefore valid," says Christoph Kerres, Birgit Lauda's lawyer.
Four children as equal heirs?
For years, attempts were made to prevent the widow from receiving the statutory compulsory portion of the inheritance. Now it has been decided that the court of first instance only has to decide on the amount. A million-dollar poker game, as 16.6 percent of the estate is at stake, which is reportedly well into the three-digit million range.
It is also becoming apparent that the twins Max and Mia will be recognized as equal heirs, even though they are not included in the will. They would therefore be treated in the same way as Lukas and Mathias with regard to their inheritance claim. In their case, the Döbling district court has to decide.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.