Supreme Court confirms inheritance for Birgit Lauda

However, the two older sons of "Niki Nazionale", Lukas and Mathias Lauda, also failed with this extraordinary appeal. As the "Krone" reported, Birgit Lauda and the twins Max and Mia (14) do not appear in the will, as the former racing driver, who died in 2019, had not changed it since 2007. The three-time world champion married Birgit in 2008. "The Supreme Court has rejected the extraordinary appeal and confirmed the appeal judgment. The first judgment is therefore valid," says Christoph Kerres, Birgit Lauda's lawyer.