“Krone” recreates the assassin’s shots

Around 130 meters away, 20-year-old assassin Thomas Crooks was lying on the roof of a house when he fired the shots at Trump. What is known about his weapon is that it was an AR-15 derivative from the manufacturer DPMS - an inexpensive, averagely manufactured, semi-automatic rifle in the common 5.56 caliber for the mass market. The shooter probably only used a holographic sight that did not magnify, but only reflected a red target circle into the field of vision.